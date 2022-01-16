Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the December 15th total of 467,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

