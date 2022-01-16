Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Increases By 184.3%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the December 15th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AFCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

