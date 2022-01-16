Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $37.66

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $41.26. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 440,821 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

