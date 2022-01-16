Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Up to $297.48

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $297.48, but opened at $304.68. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $303.52, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.35. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.