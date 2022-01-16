Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$16.00 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

