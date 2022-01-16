BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down to $64.88

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.88, but opened at $61.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 11,769 shares changing hands.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

