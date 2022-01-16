Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.35. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 37,140 shares changing hands.

UEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $887.27 million, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

