Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.56. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

