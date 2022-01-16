Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 112.3%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the December 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of ABCM opened at $17.84 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
