Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 112.3%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the December 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of ABCM opened at $17.84 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

