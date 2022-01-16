Truist Securities Comments on Ball Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

