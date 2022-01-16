International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

