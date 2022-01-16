Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after buying an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

