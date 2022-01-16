NeoGenomics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

