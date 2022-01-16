Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €90.50 ($102.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($133.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €89.46 and its 200 day moving average is €94.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.