Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for home24 (ETR:H24)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

H24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of home24 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) price target on home24 in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

ETR H24 opened at €9.82 ($11.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.88. home24 has a one year low of €9.86 ($11.20) and a one year high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.53.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

