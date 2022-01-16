DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.67 ($48.49).

ETR DWS opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

