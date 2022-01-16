The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.30 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.09).

AT1 opened at €5.66 ($6.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

