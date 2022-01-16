Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €78.52 ($89.23) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.93. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

