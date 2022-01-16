Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 4074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

