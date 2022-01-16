Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.06.

Shares of NFLX opened at $525.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.25. Netflix has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

