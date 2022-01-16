Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to “Buy”

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Merk Investments LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

