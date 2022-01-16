Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £147 ($199.54) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from £112 ($152.03) to £150 ($203.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ferguson from £126.40 ($171.58) to £132.60 ($179.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($156.10) to £130 ($176.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £129.93 ($176.36).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £124.55 ($169.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,344 ($113.26) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($185.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of £123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of £110.53. The firm has a market cap of £27.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

