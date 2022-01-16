Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

