BMO Capital Markets Lowers Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Price Target to C$4.50

Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MNDJF opened at 1.84 on Friday. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of 1.43 and a 12 month high of 3.00.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
