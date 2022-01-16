BMO Capital Markets Lowers Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Price Target to C$4.50

Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MNDJF opened at 1.84 on Friday. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of 1.43 and a 12 month high of 3.00.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

