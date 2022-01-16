Scotiabank Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$4.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.53. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

