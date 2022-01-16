Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

MFC stock opened at C$25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.49.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 in the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.