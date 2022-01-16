Scotiabank Increases Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$105.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$80.20 on Friday. Linamar has a one year low of C$63.44 and a one year high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.88.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Linamar will post 7.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.