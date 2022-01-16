FY2021 Earnings Estimate for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

