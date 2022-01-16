CIBC Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$13.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEY. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.77. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,382,920. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,850 shares of company stock worth $113,505 and have sold 174,712 shares worth $1,784,396.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.