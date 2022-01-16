NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXE. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.10 target price on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.82.

Shares of NXE opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.32. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 914,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

