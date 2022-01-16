Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.98

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 34705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $196,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 57.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

