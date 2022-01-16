Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

