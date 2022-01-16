Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.