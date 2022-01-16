UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.00

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 2477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $15,824,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $2,805,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

