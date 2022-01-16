Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,223,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average session volume of 163,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

