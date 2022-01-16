Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. Sonova has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $87.61.

SONVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

