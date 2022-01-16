Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.40

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.40 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 558177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.02.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Q2 by 45.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 33.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

