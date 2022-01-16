Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Expands By 412.5%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RIINF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
About Braveheart Resources
See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.