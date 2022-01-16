Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Expands By 412.5%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RIINF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.