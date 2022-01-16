Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.39.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$106.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$85.68 and a 12 month high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.