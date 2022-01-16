Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$4.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Insiders purchased a total of 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 over the last 90 days.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.