Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TSE VCM opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$12.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.72.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

