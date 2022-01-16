Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Shares of VCM opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.72. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$12.99 and a one year high of C$17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.29 million and a P/E ratio of 320.75.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.