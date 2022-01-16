National Bankshares Trims TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Target Price to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.55.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

