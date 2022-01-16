Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$30.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

WTE stock opened at C$28.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$15.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.