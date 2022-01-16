Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) vs. EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Financial Contrast

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get EVgo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVgo and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Kirkland’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

EVgo presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 95.96%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.21%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s 5.25% 34.19% 8.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.40 $16.64 million $2.02 8.32

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Risk & Volatility

EVgo has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats EVgo on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.