Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Critical Contrast

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 174.85%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Strattec Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.32 $29.90 million $3.78 10.46

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Strattec Security 3.18% 7.00% 4.75%

Summary

Strattec Security beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

