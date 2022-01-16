Critical Contrast: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) vs. Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and Contango Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 1 8 0 2.89 Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus price target of $7.61, indicating a potential upside of 82.12%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Contango Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71% Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Contango Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.57 $203.60 million $0.15 27.87 Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -11.48

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Contango Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Contango Ore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

