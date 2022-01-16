$5.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report sales of $5.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 million to $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

