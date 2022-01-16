FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Nasdaq stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.23. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.