Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of GSL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $888.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,055.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

